Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 140,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 106,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Happy Creek Minerals
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Happy Creek Minerals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What is a Dividend King?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.