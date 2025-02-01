Haven Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,060,000. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 12.3% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279,418 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 148.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $13,318,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.