Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 746,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,000. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 413,298 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

