Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,886,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,061,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.