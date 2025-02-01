Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $94.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.