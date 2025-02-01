Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,655 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,938,000 after purchasing an additional 316,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eaton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after buying an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,422,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,370,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,981 shares of company stock worth $26,318,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $326.32 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $245.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

