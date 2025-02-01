Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $150.45 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 519,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,448,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $753,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $447.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $239.86 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

