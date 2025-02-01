Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 731,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $522.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.95. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Free Report

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

