Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $92.70 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.