Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32. 684,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 673,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$27.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- What is a support level?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.