Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32. 684,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 673,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The firm has a market cap of C$27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
