Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNNA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.30. 5,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 13.78. Hennessy Advisors has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hennessy Advisors news, VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,242 shares in the company, valued at $575,879.98. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 11,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $126,686.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,707.76. This represents a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $367,315 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

