High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
High Country Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:HCBC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. High Country Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
High Country Bancorp Company Profile
