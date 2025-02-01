High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

High Country Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:HCBC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. High Country Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

