Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,145,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $9,217,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 428,669 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 308,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

