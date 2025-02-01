Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

