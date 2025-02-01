Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.