Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 131,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aegon by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.49 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.