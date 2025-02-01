Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Capri by 17.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Capri by 47.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

