Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLYW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Down 1.0 %

FLYW stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.44 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLYW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.