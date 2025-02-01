Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 248,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 110,228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,401,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 594,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,101,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,128 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 224,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

