Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

HBAN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

