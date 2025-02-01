ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $199.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average is $259.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $183.38 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

