ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $199.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average is $259.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $183.38 and a 52-week high of $347.72.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
