IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. IG Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Get IG Group alerts:

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.