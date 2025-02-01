IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
IG Group Price Performance
IG Group stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. IG Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.
About IG Group
