Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Alan Rudick purchased 87,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,395. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $50,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Immunic by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

