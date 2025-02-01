ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). 68,204,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 25,820,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83.

About ImmuPharma

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.