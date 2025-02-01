ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). 68,204,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 25,820,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
