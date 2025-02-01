ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 15.6% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). 68,204,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 25,820,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.