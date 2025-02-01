ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 19,527,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,520,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.89 ($0.06).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.