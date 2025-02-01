Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,414 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

