Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 4,553 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1,929.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 167.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $590.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $495.53 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $589.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.56.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

