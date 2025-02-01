Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.