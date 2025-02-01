Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $223.72 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

