Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 305,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

