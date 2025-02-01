Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 443 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies
In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
LOW opened at $259.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.00 and a 200 day moving average of $257.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.