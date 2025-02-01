Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stake Lifted by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of III. Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ III opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.59 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research raised Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $50,501.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,782.30. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock worth $150,425. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

