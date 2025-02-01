Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9,421.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $136.40 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,692 shares of company stock worth $9,634,868 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

