Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 229,303 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

