Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. DaVita comprises 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC's holdings in DaVita were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 134.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $726,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Down 0.2 %

DVA stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

DaVita Company Profile



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

