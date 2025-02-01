Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,472 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $49,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 968,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 399,080 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,058,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 317,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 226,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.