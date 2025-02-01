Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 1.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMAR. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

BATS BMAR opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

