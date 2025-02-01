Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires 6,400 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Charles Pellerin purchased 41,411 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,150.15.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.60 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFW has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

