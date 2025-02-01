Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £148,400 ($183,913.74).

Tesco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 366.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.29. The stock has a market cap of £25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 272.30 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.70 ($4.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.08) to GBX 400 ($4.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

