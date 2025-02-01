Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells 3,135 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,190.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $37.99 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,887,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Criteo by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 80,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

