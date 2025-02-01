Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells 806 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,020. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,315.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,580.00.

IBEX Trading Down 0.4 %

IBEX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.72 million during the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

