Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells 137,076 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $304,308.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,122.32. This represents a 35.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $226,613.10.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $377,490.06.

On Thursday, January 16th, Patricia Nakache sold 195,337 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $441,461.62.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 625,498 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,219,721.10.

On Monday, December 9th, Patricia Nakache sold 41,676 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $73,766.52.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Patricia Nakache sold 4,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $8,142.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $97,545.78.

On Friday, November 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 200 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,536. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 84.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

