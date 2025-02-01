Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IBD stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

