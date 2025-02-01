Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 255 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

