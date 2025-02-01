Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $601.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $631.72 and its 200 day moving average is $634.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

