Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 114 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $468.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.84 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.03 and a 200-day moving average of $452.62.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

