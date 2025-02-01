Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $289,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 37,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.