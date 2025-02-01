Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $555,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.22.

MSTR opened at $334.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

